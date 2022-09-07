S. Korean golfers ready for fun experience with countrymen at Presidents Cup

"K.H. is a proven winner on the PGA Tour and someone who has performed at a high level around the world for quite some time," Immelman said, referring to Lee by his initials. "With each of his AT&T Byron Nelson wins, he went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world... We have the largest contingent of South Korean players on this team in Presidents Cup history, which I'm sure is a proud moment for everyone in their home country."

