Hyundai opens driving experience center in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday opened its driving experience center at a tiremaker's proving ground to offer customers test-driving opportunities.
Hyundai has completed the HMG Driving Experience Center inside Hankook Tire & Technology Co.'s proving ground facility in Taean on the western coast of the country, the company said in a statement.
The experience center consists of eight driving courses for braking, acceleration, drift, slalom, off-road and three others
Hankook Tire completed the 230 billion-won (US$180 million) Hankook Technoring, Asia's longest tire proving ground, in Taean in May to meet rising demand for high-end products for next-generation vehicles.
The proving ground covers 1.26 million square meters, which is tantamount to 125 soccer fields combined. It has 13 testing tracks mainly for electric vehicle and supercar tire products.
High-speed driving tests are also possible at the speed of 250 kilometers per hour.
