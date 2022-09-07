Hanwha Energy to build power grid stability plant in Ireland
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Energy Corp., a South Korean power generation solutions provider, said Wednesday it is building an electricity grid stability plant in Ireland in a move that will give a further boost to its renewable energy and power systems portfolio.
The 170 billion-won (US$122.5 million) project commits Hanwha to provide EirGrid Plc., the state-owned electric power transmission operator in Ireland, with a 160-megawatt-hour power stability system equipped with Hanwha's energy storage system (ESS) and an electrical network known as the synchronous condenser.
A synchronous condenser is designed to help maintain the voltage during both normal and transient operations, by controlling the power capacity for stability and in the event of disturbances.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday (local time) in Offaly, a county in Ireland, attended by some 50 related officials from the two countries, including Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
Hanwha Energy plans to start commercial operation of the plant starting October 2024.
Hanwha Energy, a unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, currently operates two 60 MWh ESS plants in Ireland.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 2 dead, 10 missing
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves S. Korea, leaving 3 dead, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Fires break out at POSCO plants in Pohang