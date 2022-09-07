Nat'l Assembly passes revision bill on easing real estate tax burden
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a revision bill aimed at easing tax burdens on those owning only one home as part of efforts to improve people's financial situations amid high inflation.
Under the revision bill, long-term owners of one home will be allowed to postpone payment of the comprehensive real estate holding tax and those who own two homes temporarily will be considered as single householders.
A majority of 178 of 245 lawmakers who attended the plenary meeting voted in favor of it.
Some 184,000 home owners are expected to benefit from the bill revision.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves S. Korea, leaving 3 dead, 8 missing
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 2 dead, 10 missing
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang