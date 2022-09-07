Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l Assembly passes revision bill on easing real estate tax burden

All News 15:11 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a revision bill aimed at easing tax burdens on those owning only one home as part of efforts to improve people's financial situations amid high inflation.

Under the revision bill, long-term owners of one home will be allowed to postpone payment of the comprehensive real estate holding tax and those who own two homes temporarily will be considered as single householders.

A majority of 178 of 245 lawmakers who attended the plenary meeting voted in favor of it.

Some 184,000 home owners are expected to benefit from the bill revision.

This Sept. 5, 2022, photo shows an apartment complex in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

