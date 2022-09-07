Yoon names vice health minister as health minister
All News 15:19 September 07, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the first vice health minister as the health minister, making his third pick for the job following the withdrawal of two previous nominees.
Cho Kyoo-hong was tapped to head the Ministry of Health and Welfare, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
Cho is the president's third choice for the position, which has been vacant since the start of the Yoon administration.
Yoon's two previous nominees withdrew over allegations of various irregularities.
