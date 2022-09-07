Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names vice health minister as health minister

All News 15:19 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the first vice health minister as the health minister, making his third pick for the job following the withdrawal of two previous nominees.

Cho Kyoo-hong was tapped to head the Ministry of Health and Welfare, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

Cho is the president's third choice for the position, which has been vacant since the start of the Yoon administration.

Yoon's two previous nominees withdrew over allegations of various irregularities.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, shows Cho Kyoo-hong, President Yoon Suk-yeol's pick for health minister, delivering remarks at an event in Seoul on Sept. 7, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

