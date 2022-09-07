KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,390 DN 110
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,050 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 DN 2,400
Celltrion 179,000 DN 2,000
TKG Huchems 22,700 UP 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,200 DN 800
KT&G 83,100 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,100 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 34,200 DN 300
LG Display 15,650 DN 600
Kangwonland 25,750 DN 300
NAVER 231,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 67,500 DN 2,200
NCsoft 368,500 DN 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,200 DN 1,000
COSMAX 59,800 UP 100
KIWOOM 79,800 DN 2,100
DSME 18,650 DN 700
HDSINFRA 5,230 DN 290
DWEC 4,635 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,200 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO KPS 38,200 DN 1,100
LG H&H 654,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 623,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 65,800 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,050 DN 350
LIG Nex1 104,000 DN 5,000
Fila Holdings 30,950 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 DN 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 118,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 15,250 DN 300
GS 45,300 DN 700
SK Innovation 184,500 DN 3,000
KIH 53,800 DN 2,200
KBFinancialGroup 46,850 DN 1,300
Hansae 15,000 DN 300
(MORE)
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
(4th LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves S. Korea, leaving 3 dead, 8 missing
2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang