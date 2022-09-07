Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 yrs amid N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held bilateral vice-ministerial defense talks in Seoul on Wednesday for the first time in six years, as they seek to enhance security cooperation against North Korea's evolving military threats.
Seoul's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Tokyo's Vice Defense Minister for International Affairs Masami Oka met on the margins of the annual three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) that kicked off the previous day.
-----------------
Vice Assembly Speaker Chung agrees to take over as PPP's interim chief
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Vice National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk agreed Wednesday to assume the chairmanship of a new emergency leadership committee to be established at the ruling People Power Party (PPP), the party's floor leader said.
"Chung initially turned down the offer but agreed to take it on the third request," Rep. Kweon Seong-dong told reporters after a general meeting of lawmakers.
-----------------
Samsung Electronics to hold annual developers' conference next month in U.S.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hold an annual global conference for developers in the United States next month to discuss its home automation platform for connected devices.
The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) will be held at Moscone North in San Francisco on Oct. 12, both in person and online, with a focus on its SmartThings platform and calm technology aimed at giving users a smarter and more convenient experience.
-----------------
This year's Busan film festival back to normal
SEOUL -- This year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will completely return to normal next month after pandemic-disrupted years with no social distancing at all events, including opening and closing ceremonies, organizers said Wednesday.
Asia's biggest film festival will be held from Oct. 5-14 in the southern port city of Busan, featuring 243 films from 71 countries. The 2022 selection will be shown at seven theaters in Busan, including the Busan Cinema Center, BIFF's main venue.
-----------------
(LEAD) Wife of opposition leader Lee appears before prosecutors for questioning
SUWON, South Korea -- The wife of Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung appeared before prosecutors Wednesday for questioning about allegations on her personal use of a provincial government's corporate credit cards years ago.
Kim Hye-kyung arrived at the Suwon District Prosecutors Office in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, around 1:40 p.m.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
SEOUL -- Nine people have been pulled from a flooded parking garage in the southeastern city of Pohang, two of them alive, with the seven others having died after being found in cardiac arrest, as the search continued for any remaining victims in the wake of Typhoon Hinnamnor.
All of them had been trapped in the underground parking lot at an apartment complex in Pohang, about 270 km southeast of Seoul, after going there to move their cars amid heavy downpours brought on by the typhoon.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon names vice health minister as health minister
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the first vice health minister as the health minister, making his third pick for the job following the withdrawal of two previous nominees.
Cho Kyoo-hong, an economic technocrat who previously served in key positions in the finance ministry, was tapped to head the Ministry of Health and Welfare, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves S. Korea, leaving 3 dead, 8 missing
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 2 dead, 10 missing
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang