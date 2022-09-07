Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gyeonggi provincial government raided over allegations involving underwear maker

September 07, 2022

SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided Gyeonggi provincial government offices Wednesday, reportedly over allegations the local government had a private firm pay for the cost of hosting an inter-Korean exchange event in 2018.

The Suwon District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the Gyeonggi provincial government's offices in the cities of Uijeongbu and Suwon to seize related materials.

The provincial government has been accused of having underwear maker Ssangbangwool shoulder 800 million won (US$576,576) of the cost to hold an inter-Korean exchange program Gyeonggi hosted with a civic group in 2018 while main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was governor.

This photo provided by the Gyeonggi provincial government shows its new headquarters in Suwon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

