S. Korea likely to enjoy 5 times more economic profit than N.K. if Kaesong complex resumes: report
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to gain an economic profit of 22 trillion won (US$15.9 billion) should the now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong reopen, according to a recent report Sunday.
The resumption of the Kaesong industrial complex will bring an economic profit of 4.58 trillion won over a period of five years for the North, while South Korea will gain 22.26 trillion won, researchers estimated in a report released by the Institute for National Security Strategy.
Although the estimated profit for Pyongyang is significantly less than that of the South, the "intangible benefit," such as the transfer of technology and expertise from Seoul, will be considerable, the report said.
The Kaesong complex, once hailed as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation, was suspended in February 2016 amid tensions over the North's nuclear and missile provocations.
Efforts to reopen the factory complex have since made little progress amid a protracted stalemate in Pyongyang's denuclearization talks with Washington.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 8-week low for Saturday amid Chuseok
-
Grand Slam champions to take court at WTA Korea Open in Sept.
-
Parents heavily reliant on smartphones when tending to children at home: survey