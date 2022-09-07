POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Damage from super typhoon Hinnamnor caused POSCO to stop operations of three furnaces, sparking concerns over production loss, industry sources said Wednesday.
POSCO, the country's largest steelmaker, suspended operations of the three of the blast furnaces in the southeastern city of Pohang, about 370 km southeast of Seoul, as the typhoon caused flooding of related facilities, such as power supply stations, earlier this week.
The steelmaker, which runs furnaces in Pohang and Gwangyang, about 420 kilometers south of Seoul, said it will make utmost efforts to restart the furnaces.
POSCO's Pohang steelworks generated 18.49 trillion won in sales last year, which accounted for some 24 percent of the group's total.
Should the restoration be delayed, POSCO will have to shoulder massive production losses.
POSCO said it will increase production at furnaces in Gwangyang.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(4th LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves S. Korea, leaving 3 dead, 8 missing
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader holds meeting on disaster prevention amid concern about typhoon damage