Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29 and discuss the bilateral alliance, North Korea and other issues of mutual interest, his office said Thursday.
Harris's visit comes four months after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Seoul for a summit with Yoon shortly after the South Korean president took office.
Yoon and Harris plan to discuss ways to strengthen South Korea-U.S. relations, North Korea, economic security, and key regional and international issues, the presidential office said in a press release.
The vice president's visit "reflects the two governments' firm commitment following the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance," it said, noting that the last time a U.S. vice president visited South Korea was in February 2018, when then Vice President Mike Pence attended the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(2nd LD) Russia asks N. Korea for ammunition, indicating challenges in Ukraine war: Pentagon