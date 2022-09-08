U.S. Vice President Harris plans to visit S. Korea on Sept. 29
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit South Korea late this month after attending the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, the White House announced Wednesday.
South Korea's foreign ministry also said she is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Sept. 29.
Harris is traveling to Tokyo on behalf of President Joe Biden to lead the official delegation to Abe's funeral, with additional members of the delegation to be announced at a later date, according to the White House press secretary Kirsten Allen.
In both Tokyo and Seoul, the secretary added, Harris will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives in "a series of engagements that will highlight the strength of the United States' alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world." The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
The trip will mark Harris' first formal visits to both of the East Asian nations since taking office last year.
(END)
