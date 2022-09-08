Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 September 08, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/16 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 0

Daegu 29/16 Sunny 0

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

(END)

