Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 September 08, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/16 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 29/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 0
Daegu 29/16 Sunny 0
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
-
(2nd LD) Russia asks N. Korea for ammunition, indicating challenges in Ukraine war: Pentagon
-
S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 yrs amid N.K. threats