Park Hoy-jun called up by Pirates for 3rd time in 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up South Korean utility player Park Hoy-jun for the third time this season.
The Pirates made the move Wednesday (U.S. time) prior to a doubleheader against the New York Mets at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Park had started the 2022 season with the big league club in April but was sent down to the minors on April 22. He was called up on May 29 but was demoted the very next day.
The Pirates brought him back up to the majors on June 13 before sending him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 5.
Across those stints, Park batted .220/.281/.380 with two home runs and six RBIs in 22 games. The versatile 26-year-old has appeared at second base, third base, shortstop and right field this year.
He caught fire in the minors in the summer. Since August, Park has hit .280/.331/.514 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases for Indianapolis.
Park did not play the first game of the doubleheader and was not in the starting lineup for the second game.
He is now the third South Korean in the bigs today, joining Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
