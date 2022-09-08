Assembly speaker Kim to visit Spain, Portugal with focus on expo, energy
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will visit Spain and Poland starting this week with a focus on promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and expanding energy cooperation, his office said Thursday.
Kim's seven-day itinerary, which begins Friday, will include talks with parliamentary leaders on promoting the bid to bring the expo to South Korea's second-largest city of Busan and strengthening ties in renewable energy and electric vehicle batteries, according to his office.
In Spain, Kim is scheduled to meet with Meritxell Batet Lamana, leader of the Congress of Deputies, and Ander Gil Garcia, president of the Senate, to discuss cooperation in renewable energy and construction exports.
In Portugal, he plans to meet with Portuguese Assembly speaker Augusto Santos Silva.
It will be Kim's second overseas visit since taking office in July. Last month, he visited Poland and Romania to promote arms exports.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
-
(2nd LD) Russia asks N. Korea for ammunition, indicating challenges in Ukraine war: Pentagon
-
S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 yrs amid N.K. threats