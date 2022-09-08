SK Bioscience submits request for inclusion of SKYCovione on WHO emergency use listing
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical SK Bioscience Co. said Thursday it has submitted a request with the World Health Organization (WHO) to have its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione be part of the agency's emergency use listing (EUL).
The EUL qualifies unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics to be made available to people affected by a public health emergency. The listing is essential for companies to participate in bids by international health agencies.
The South Korean company submitted a separate request for a conditional usage approval of SKYCovione with the European Medicines Agency in July.
Ahn Jae-yong, CEO of SK Bioscience, said the company will take the lead in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by promptly obtaining approval from global health regulatory agencies.
South Korea's first homegrown vaccine, SKYCovione, is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize immune efficiency. It made its market debut in South Korea last Friday.
