Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unification minister proposes talks with N. Korea on separated families

All News 10:05 September 08, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister on Thursday proposed talks with North Korea to discuss the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kwon Young-se issued a statement offering inter-Korean dialogue on the eve of the Chuseok holiday, which is one of the biggest annual celebrations for both South and North Koreans.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in a file photo. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!