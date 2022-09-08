Unification minister proposes talks with N. Korea on separated families
All News 10:05 September 08, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister on Thursday proposed talks with North Korea to discuss the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Kwon Young-se issued a statement offering inter-Korean dialogue on the eve of the Chuseok holiday, which is one of the biggest annual celebrations for both South and North Koreans.
