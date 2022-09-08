S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 7-week low for Thursday as virus wanes
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's COVID-19 pandemic continued its downward trend, with the daily cases falling to the lowest for a Thursday figure in seven weeks.
The country reported 72,646 new COVID-19 infections, including 229 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,864,560, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Thursday's tally is down from 85,540 the previous day and the lowest for the day of the week since 71,129 counted on July 21. Daily infections have slowed down after peaking at around 180,000 in mid-August in the latest virus resurgence.
South Korea added 64 COVID-19 deaths, up eight from a day earlier, raising the death toll to 27,313.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 493, down by 28 from the previous day.
The government has called for vigilance against the virus amid growing transmission risks, with heavy travel expected during the four-day Chuseok holiday that starts Friday.
Some 6,000 one-stop COVID-19 treatment centers will be open during the holiday to provide COVID-19-related medical services, including tests.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
-
(2nd LD) Russia asks N. Korea for ammunition, indicating challenges in Ukraine war: Pentagon
-
S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 yrs amid N.K. threats