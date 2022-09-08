Genesis GV60 wins highest safety rating in Europe
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric Genesis GV60 SUV has obtained the highest safety rating in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the company said Thursday.
The GV60 entered the European market in June and secured the maximum five-star rating from Euro NCAP, Europe's leading independent safety testing organization.
The GV60 earned high scores in the areas of adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. In particular, it stood out in frontal collision and side barrier tests, Hyundai said in a statement.
Previously, other Genesis models -- G70, G70 Shooting Brake, G80 sedans and GV70 and GV80 SUVs -- also obtained the Euro NCAP five-star rating.
"For Genesis to score a five-star rating not just with the GV60 but with all our other models, is testament to the expertise of our engineers and the wide-ranging active and passive safety assistance technologies that Genesis offers," Lawrence Hamilton, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said in the statement.
The GV60 is the Genesis brand's second electric vehicle after the electrified G80 sedan. But unlike the G80, the GV60 is only available with Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP.
It sits below the GV80 and GV70 SUVs in the lineup, which also includes the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.
The GV60 shares its E-GMP platform with Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 and its affiliate Kia Corp.'s EV6 sedan. Hyundai Motor sells vehicles under Hyundai as well as the independent Genesis brand.
