Virus testing partially available during Chuseok, 525 hospital ERs open
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- COVID-19 testing has been made partially available throughout South Korea during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, including in key highway rest areas for long-distance travelers, according to officials Friday.
According to the health ministry, 603 COVID-19 screening clinics and 70 temporary screening clinics have been designated to partially operate during the holiday from Friday to Monday.
Nine temporary virus screening clinics in major highway rest areas in Gyeonggi, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces will also provide tests.
Authorities ask visitors to check the operating hours and whether clinics are open for the day beforehand, as schedules may vary.
The ministry said a total of 525 hospital emergency rooms were also designated to operate 24 hours a day from Friday to Monday.
It added an average of 2,499 local clinics will operate per day during the holiday and an average of 3,802 pharmacies will open per day during the period.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
