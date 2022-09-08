The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 08, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.61 2.61
2-M 2.74 2.74
3-M 2.89 2.88
6-M 3.33 3.33
12-M 3.77 3.75
(END)
