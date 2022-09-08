Seoul shares trim earlier gains amid recession woes
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning on continued foreign selling amid concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tackle inflation and a possible global recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.35 percent, or 8.22 points, to 2,384.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions and individuals bought a combined 276 billion won (US$199 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreign selling valued at 269 billion won.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Airline, steel and chemical stocks advanced. National flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. rose 0.2 percent, No. 2 steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. climbed 2.2 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. gained 2.6 percent.
Among decliners, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.3 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. dropped 0.2 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. lost 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,381.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.55 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
-
S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 yrs amid N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N.K. provocation, envoy says in meeting with S. Korea, Japan