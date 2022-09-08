Baseball pennant race, football battles among sports action to watch during Chuseok holiday

On the men's side, the Korean Tour, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour will co-sanction the Shinhan Donghae Open at Koma Country Club in Nara, Japan, from Thursday to Sunday. South Korean Seo Yoseop is the defending champion, and he has won the past two tournaments on the Korean Tour. Seo is the first Korean Tour player in two years to win in back-to-back weeks and will try to become the first to reach the winner's circle in three consecutive weeks.