Dinos catcher Yang Eui-ji earns KBO's top player award for August
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos catcher Yang Eui-ji was named the best player in South Korean baseball for August on Thursday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Yang beat out seven candidates for the Player of the Month award for August, after earning 11 out of 31 votes from the media and 131,324 votes out of 330,994 votes cast by fans.
Yang's vote totals were converted to 37.58 points, with LG Twins closer Go Woo-suk finishing second at 27.93 points.
Go himself had a strong August, as he did not allow any run in nine innings across nine appearances, while recording six saves.
But Yang went gangbusters last month, leading the KBO with a .403 batting average, .488 on-base percentage and .761 slugging percentage. He tied for the league lead in August with six home runs and ranked second with 22 RBIs. He was the only qualified hitter in August to bat over .400.
Yang is trying to keep the Dinos in the playoff hunt. Through Wednesday's action, they were seventh with a record of 51-63-3 (wins-losses-ties), 5.5 games out of the fifth and final postseason spot with 27 games to go.
