KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 59,200 0
LOTTE 40,900 UP 600
Hyosung 73,900 UP 100
SamsungElec 55,600 DN 400
GCH Corp 18,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,360 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 241,500 DN 4,500
SLCORP 40,000 UP 500
Yuhan 55,600 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 33,450 UP 250
LotteChilsung 160,500 UP 3,500
DOOSAN 72,100 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 35,250 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,400 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 35,050 UP 800
HITEJINRO 28,350 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 113,500 0
Daesang 22,000 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,305 UP 45
KCC 284,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 68,200 UP 200
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 UP 750
Shinsegae 230,500 UP 9,000
KAL 25,300 0
Nongshim 289,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 78,000 UP 400
Boryung 10,450 DN 800
Hanwha 29,750 DN 350
DB HiTek 41,650 UP 350
CJ 74,400 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 43,500 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,500 DN 1,900
LX INT 44,600 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,100 UP 300
Kogas 39,350 UP 250
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
