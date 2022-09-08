KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 23,800 UP 350
TaekwangInd 800,000 DN 5,000
DongkukStlMill 12,850 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,670 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 DN 250
DL 65,600 UP 100
KIA CORP. 80,900 DN 1,400
SK hynix 90,400 0
Youngpoong 674,000 DN 7,000
Hanon Systems 11,050 UP 300
SK 219,500 UP 500
HANILCMT 14,550 UP 450
SKBS 107,500 UP 4,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 39,150 UP 2,500
SKSQUARE 42,100 UP 2,250
SSANGYONGCNE 6,840 UP 190
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 DN 550
SGBC 53,000 UP 1,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,600 DN 600
COSMAX 59,600 DN 200
DongwonInd 228,500 UP 5,500
LS 65,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127000 DN1500
GC Corp 149,000 DN 1,500
NHIS 9,610 UP 10
GS E&C 28,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 571,000 UP 17,000
KPIC 116,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,860 UP 470
SKC 111,000 0
GS Retail 26,250 UP 50
Ottogi 460,000 DN 5,000
HtlShilla 71,000 UP 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,530 UP 10
Hanmi Science 44,750 UP 2,550
Hanssem 50,500 UP 500
F&F 146,500 UP 3,000
KSOE 88,100 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,900 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 137,500 UP 1,000
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch high-level talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(LEAD) U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N.K. provocation, envoy says in meeting with S. Korea, Japan