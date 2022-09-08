MS IND 23,550 DN 350

OCI 105,500 0

LS ELECTRIC 56,300 0

KorZinc 615,000 DN 12,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,660 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 103,000 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 34,700 UP 50

S-Oil 97,100 DN 200

LG Innotek 337,500 UP 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 UP 2,500

HMM 20,000 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 77,500 DN 900

KumhoPetrochem 127,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO 19,650 UP 50

SamsungSecu 32,750 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 10,000 UP 260

SKTelecom 51,900 DN 100

HyundaiElev 27,450 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 DN 4,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,150 UP 240

Mobis 219,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 81,600 DN 800

S-1 56,600 UP 1,000

ZINUS 40,150 UP 1,150

Hanchem 210,500 UP 2,500

DWS 51,000 UP 300

KT&G 83,200 UP 100

ShinpoongPharm 24,500 DN 50

LG Uplus 11,200 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,500 UP 500

Handsome 27,000 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 66,600 UP 1,200

Asiana Airlines 14,150 UP 50

COWAY 58,700 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,700 UP 2,200

LOTTE TOUR 11,400 UP 50

IBK 9,450 UP 60

DONGSUH 21,900 UP 200

SamsungEng 22,650 DN 700

