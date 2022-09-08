KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 23,550 DN 350
OCI 105,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 56,300 0
KorZinc 615,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 103,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 34,700 UP 50
S-Oil 97,100 DN 200
LG Innotek 337,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 UP 2,500
HMM 20,000 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 77,500 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO 19,650 UP 50
SamsungSecu 32,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,000 UP 260
SKTelecom 51,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 27,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 DN 4,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,150 UP 240
Mobis 219,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 81,600 DN 800
S-1 56,600 UP 1,000
ZINUS 40,150 UP 1,150
Hanchem 210,500 UP 2,500
DWS 51,000 UP 300
KT&G 83,200 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 24,500 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,500 UP 500
Handsome 27,000 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,600 UP 1,200
Asiana Airlines 14,150 UP 50
COWAY 58,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,700 UP 2,200
LOTTE TOUR 11,400 UP 50
IBK 9,450 UP 60
DONGSUH 21,900 UP 200
SamsungEng 22,650 DN 700
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch high-level talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(LEAD) U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N.K. provocation, envoy says in meeting with S. Korea, Japan