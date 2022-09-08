KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,830 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,250 UP 50
KT 37,450 UP 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27300 UP550
Kangwonland 25,550 DN 200
NAVER 231,500 0
Kakao 68,000 UP 500
NCsoft 371,500 UP 3,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 80,900 UP 1,100
DSME 18,450 DN 200
HDSINFRA 5,260 UP 30
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,300 UP 1,100
DWEC 4,810 UP 175
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,600 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 0
KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 50
TKG Huchems 23,400 UP 700
LG H&H 655,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 644,000 UP 21,000
Doosan Enerbility 17,800 DN 300
Doosanfc 34,300 UP 100
KIH 54,400 UP 600
KEPCO E&C 65,500 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,750 UP 700
LG Display 15,200 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,300 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 93,800 DN 600
Celltrion 184,000 UP 5,000
GS 45,400 UP 100
LIG Nex1 103,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 30,450 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,000 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,420 UP 130
AMOREPACIFIC 117,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 16,300 UP 1,050
SK Innovation 189,500 UP 5,000
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch high-level talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(LEAD) U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N.K. provocation, envoy says in meeting with S. Korea, Japan