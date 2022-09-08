KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 46,100 UP 2,650
CSWIND 64,800 DN 200
GKL 16,150 UP 100
KOLON IND 52,200 UP 800
HanmiPharm 302,000 UP 11,000
KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 1,350
Hansae 15,250 UP 250
SD Biosensor 31,800 UP 300
Meritz Financial 25,450 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 70
emart 96,700 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY410 50 UP1450
KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 UP 250
PIAM 36,500 UP 550
HANJINKAL 40,900 DN 200
POONGSAN 28,500 DN 1,950
CHONGKUNDANG 83,000 UP 400
DoubleUGames 43,550 UP 700
MANDO 54,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,700 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,900 UP 400
Netmarble 61,500 UP 2,700
KRAFTON 237,000 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 DN 700
ORION 96,800 UP 2,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,950 DN 50
BGF Retail 158,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 12,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 304,500 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 50
KakaoBank 25,000 UP 150
HYBE 158,000 0
SK ie technology 76,600 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 486,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 42,150 DN 1,000
kakaopay 61,500 UP 3,000
K Car 18,250 DN 50
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
(2nd LD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch high-level talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(LEAD) U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N.K. provocation, envoy says in meeting with S. Korea, Japan