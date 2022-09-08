Youngone Corp 46,100 UP 2,650

CSWIND 64,800 DN 200

GKL 16,150 UP 100

KOLON IND 52,200 UP 800

HanmiPharm 302,000 UP 11,000

KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 1,350

Hansae 15,250 UP 250

SD Biosensor 31,800 UP 300

Meritz Financial 25,450 DN 450

BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 70

emart 96,700 UP 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY410 50 UP1450

KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 UP 250

PIAM 36,500 UP 550

HANJINKAL 40,900 DN 200

POONGSAN 28,500 DN 1,950

CHONGKUNDANG 83,000 UP 400

DoubleUGames 43,550 UP 700

MANDO 54,700 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 32,700 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,900 UP 400

Netmarble 61,500 UP 2,700

KRAFTON 237,000 UP 3,500

HD HYUNDAI 60,000 DN 700

ORION 96,800 UP 2,700

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,950 DN 50

BGF Retail 158,500 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 105,000 UP 500

HDC-OP 12,150 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 304,500 UP 4,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,500 DN 3,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 50

KakaoBank 25,000 UP 150

HYBE 158,000 0

SK ie technology 76,600 UP 100

LG Energy Solution 486,500 DN 1,500

DL E&C 42,150 DN 1,000

kakaopay 61,500 UP 3,000

K Car 18,250 DN 50

(END)