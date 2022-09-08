S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 8, 2022
All News 16:45 September 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.144 3.232 -8.8
2-year TB 3.531 3.679 -14.8
3-year TB 3.543 3.685 -14.2
10-year TB 3.622 3.736 -11.4
2-year MSB 3.545 3.688 -14.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.541 4.668 -12.7
91-day CD 2.930 2.930 0.0
(END)
