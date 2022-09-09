Blinken highlights importance of Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of Chuseok holiday
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of friendship between South Korea and the United States on Thursday, while congratulating South Korea on its traditional holiday of Chuseok.
He also highlighted the Korea-U.S. alliance as a key to security and joint prosperity.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the Korean people a joyous Chuseok holiday," the top U.S. diplomat said in a released statement.
"Over the past two years, there have been many difficulties, but as we face these challenges, I am reminded of the importance of our relationships remaining strong and resilient. This Chuseok, we give thanks for the longstanding friendship between our two countries and the ever-closer relations that we are building towards in the future," he added.
Blinken expressed hope that the countries will continue to strengthen their relationship.
"The enduring U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance is built on our shared belief in a democratic and free global order. Together, we will tackle emerging challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world," he said.
"I am confident that our friendship will promote peace, security, and prosperity for our peoples and the global community."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
