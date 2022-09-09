Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean leader says his country will never give up nuclear weapons

All News 08:41 September 09, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will never give up on nuclear weapons at a key parliamentary meeting held this week, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.

Kim made the remarks during his speech at the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting, accusing that the purpose of the United States is to bring down the North Korean regime by making the North surrender its nuclear power and self-defense rights, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He added that the U.S. hopes to pressure the North to give up its nuclear weapons with tough sanctions but said the North will never surrender even after a "hundred years" of sanctions against the reclusive country.

