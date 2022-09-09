Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 09, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/19 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/17 Sunny 20
Busan 27/19 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
-
DP leader Lee indicted for alleged election law violations
-
Highways nationwide clog with traffic as Chuseok exodus begins
-
(LEAD) Unification minister proposes talks with N. Korea on separated families
-
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium