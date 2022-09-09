Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

09:01 September 09, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/17 Sunny 20

Busan 27/19 Sunny 20

