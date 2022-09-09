Korean-language dailies

-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung indicted 1 day before expiry of statute of limitations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Please do something to stabilize property, grocery prices' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ssangyong Motors employees enjoy special holiday (Donga Ilbo)

-- Unification minister proposes talks with N. Korea on separated families (Segye Times)

-- Nameless angels help recovery efforts in flood-stricken Pohang (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecution indicts DP leader Lee Jae-myung, continues probe into allegations involving his wife (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Public institutions under 'target audit' by Yoon gov't (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to spend 1st Chuseok without social distancing measures (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul apartment prices fall most in 9 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 9 of 10 experts project won to climb to over 1,400 per dollar (Korea Economic Daily)

