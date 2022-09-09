(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 9)

This contrasts with the situation facing South Korea's SK hynix. The company plans to invest 120 trillion won ($86.8 billion) to build a cluster of semiconductor factories in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The cluster plan was unveiled in 2019 but no ground has been broken yet. Yeoju and its residents demand SK hynix give them "benefits" for letting the cluster use the Namhan (South Han) River as the source of its industrial water. Construction is not likely to start until conflicts with residents are settled.