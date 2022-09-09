(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 9)

The nation's declining birthrate and aging population are taking place at the fastest pace in the world. At the same time, the nation's life expectancy has reached the world's highest level of 83.5 years, as in Japan. In contrast, Korea's total fertility rate is the lowest worldwide, with only 0.81 babies born per woman. As the number of children dwindles and the number of older adults increases, Korea's old-age dependency ratio -- the number of people 65 and older compared to the working-age population aged 15 to 64 -- will rise to the fifth-highest level in the OECD -- 72.4 percent in 2050 -- from 32nd place and 19.4 percent in 2015.