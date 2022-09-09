(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 70,000 on 1st day of Chuseok holiday
(ATTN: ADDS quotes by ministry official)
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's COVID-19 pandemic continued its downward trend Friday, with daily cases falling below 70,000 on the first day of the Chuseok holiday despite no social distancing measures.
The country reported 69,410 new COVID-19 infections, including 277 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,933,949, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Friday's tally is down from 72,646 the previous day and the lowest for a Friday since 68,589 on July 22. Daily infections have slowed down after peaking at around 180,000 in mid-August in the latest virus resurgence.
South Korea added 68 COVID-19 deaths, up four from a day earlier, raising the death toll to 27,381.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 504, up 11 from the previous day.
The government has called for vigilance against the virus amid growing transmission risks, with heavy travel expected during the four-day Chuseok holiday that began Friday.
"The impact of the Chuseok holiday will begin to appear about three to four days after the holiday. The government will step up monitoring and check how situations change," health ministry official Sohn Young-rae told a press briefing.
Sohn, however, forecast the current downward trend to continue for the time being.
"There is a possibility that cases may rise to some extent, but a lot of people have been infected or are being immunized through vaccine shots. We believe the overall downward trend will sustain for some time."
Some 6,000 one-stop COVID-19 treatment centers will be open during the holiday to provide COVID-19-related medical services, including tests.
