N. Korea celebrates state founding anniversary with large ceremony

"The celebrations of the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK were held with splendor at the foot of time-honored Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, where the statues of President Kim Il-sung and Chairman Kim Jong-il, the pioneer and leaders of the cause of building a socialist country, stand solemnly, on Thursday evening," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.