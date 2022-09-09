Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

All News 12:01 September 09, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying, "Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories."

"Deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity," Yoon said in a message posted in English on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch.

This image, a screenshot from President Yoon Suk-yeol's official Twitter account on Sept. 9, 2022, shows his message offering condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

