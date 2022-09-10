Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

September 10, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 20

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 27/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 60

Daegu 26/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30

