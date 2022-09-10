Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday

All News 09:41 September 10, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Sections of expressways nationwide remained clogged with traffic Saturday as South Koreans traveled across the country on the second day of the four-day Chuseok holiday, officials said.

This year's Chuseok holiday, or the Korean fall harvest celebration, started Friday and will run through Monday. Koreans normally head back to their hometowns to spend time with their families.

As of 9:00 a.m., it took 7 hours to drive from Seoul to Busan, 325 km southeast of the capital, about three hours longer than normal.

The Korea Expressway Corp. said expressways nationwide are set to remain congested both ways as some people will start returning home, with others heading to their ancestors' graves to pay their respects.

The congestion on the expressways heading to Seoul is set to peak from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday. For the other direction, it is expected to peak at around 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the expressway operator.

Heavy traffic clogs the southbound lanes of a highway in southern Seoul on Sept. 9, 2022, the first day of the four-day Chuseok holiday (Yonhap)

