(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Sections of expressways nationwide remained clogged with traffic Saturday as South Koreans traveled across the country on the second day of the four-day Chuseok holiday, officials said.
This year's Chuseok holiday, or the Korean fall harvest celebration, started Friday and will run through Monday. Koreans normally head back to their hometowns to spend time with their families.
As of 1:00 p.m., it took 7 hours and 50 minutes to drive from Seoul to Busan, 325 km southeast of the capital, about four hours longer than normal. From Busan to the capital city, it took 8 hours and 10 minutes.
The Korea Expressway Corp. said expressways nationwide are set to remain congested both ways as some people will start returning home, with others heading to their ancestors' graves to pay their respects.
The congestion on the expressways heading to Seoul is set to peak from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday. For the other direction, it is expected to peak at around 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the expressway operator.
