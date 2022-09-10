Military reports 492 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:14 September 10, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 492 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 270,187, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 387 from the Army, 34 from the Air Force and 28 from the Navy.
There were also 27 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, 15 cases from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,588 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
Most Saved
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium