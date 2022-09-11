Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 11, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/20 Cloudy 30
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/19 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 26/20 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/19 Sunny 60
Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/23 Rain 60
Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 28/21 Sunny 60
