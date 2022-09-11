Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 11, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/19 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 26/20 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/19 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/23 Rain 60

Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/21 Sunny 60

