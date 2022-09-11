(2nd LD) Traffic heavy on expressways as people return home following Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Most highways and roads across the country remained clogged with heavy traffic Sunday, as people were traveling back home on the third day of the four-day Chuseok holiday.
Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, is one of the country's biggest traditional holidays and serves as a chance for family members to get together. Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 in the lunar calendar, which fell on Saturday this year.
According to Korea Expressway Corp., major highways, particularly Seoul-bound ones, were jammed with vehicles.
As of 5 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was five and a half hours from the southern port city of Busan, about four hours and 40 minutes from the southeastern city of Daegu, and three hours and 20 minutes from the central Daejeon city.
The congestion for Seoul-bound traffic will likely ease up starting around 2 a.m. Monday, while the traffic on roads leading from the capital city to other towns should start flowing better beginning around 8 p.m. Sunday, per Korea Expressway Corp.
Some 5.43 million vehicles were expected to hit the roads on their way back home on Sunday alone, according to the authorities.
