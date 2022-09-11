(3rd LD) Expressway congestion eases up as S. Koreans return home following Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Congestion on most highways and roads across the country eased up Sunday night, as people were heading back home on the third day of the four-day Chuseok holiday.
Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, is one of the country's biggest traditional holidays and serves as a chance for family members to get together. Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 in the lunar calendar, which fell on Saturday this year.
According to Korea Expressway Corp., major highways, particularly Seoul-bound ones, were clogged with vehicles for most of Sunday before traffic jams eased later in the day.
As of 9 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was four hours and 50 minutes from the southern port city of Busan, about three hours and 50 minutes from the southeastern city of Daegu, and two hours and 50 minutes from the central Daejeon city.
The congestion for Seoul-bound traffic will likely ease up starting around 2 a.m. Monday, per Korea Expressway Corp.
Some 5.43 million vehicles were expected to hit the roads on Sunday, with another 4.67 million to follow them on Monday, according to the authorities.
