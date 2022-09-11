Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week

All News 10:04 September 11, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, the presidential office said Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

The state funeral for her will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, according to foreign media reports.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol signing a condolence book for late British Queen Elizabeth II in front of a memorial altar for her set up at the British Council in Seoul on Sept. 9, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

