Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week
All News 10:04 September 11, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, the presidential office said Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.
The state funeral for her will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, according to foreign media reports.
