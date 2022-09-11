(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
(ATTN: RECASTS lead to specify funeral date; ADDS more details in paras 3-5, photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, the presidential office said Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.
The state funeral for her will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, and Yoon will attend the funeral, according to a press release by Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for public affairs.
Yoon is largely expected to visit London ahead of his envisioned trip to New York for the Sept. 13-27 U.N. General Assembly.
On Friday, Yoon expressed condolences over her passing, saying, "She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories."
