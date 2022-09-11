U.S.-led IPEF member nations launch official negotiations
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and 13 other member nations of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework have agreed to kick off official negotiations to boost regional economic cooperation facing multiple economic challenges, according to Seoul's trade ministry.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and his counterparts from the IPEF member nations agreed Friday to start the formal rule-setting talks on the four key pillars of fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and green technology, and tax and anti-corruption, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The platform has 14 members -- South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Fiji.
The agreement was made following the two-day ministerial meeting held in Los Angeles last week, co-hosted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
U.S. President Joe Biden launched the economic framework in May, which is widely seen as his government's effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.
"The components of the trade pillar will promote a race to the top for all, strengthen our supply chains and spur cooperation that supports durable growth," Tai said Friday during the closing press conference.
South Korea will take part in talks on the four pillars and will push for various projects with member nations in the related fields to maximize national interests within the framework, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
-
(LEAD) DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
Grand Slam champions to take court at WTA Korea Open in Sept.
-
Traffic heavy on expressways as people return home following Chuseok
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 8-week low for Saturday amid Chuseok
-
S. Korea likely to enjoy 5 times more economic profit than N.K. if Kaesong complex resumes: report