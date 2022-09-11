POSCO partially resumes stalled blast furnaces following typhoon
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Sunday it has restarted one of three blast furnaces at its main steel mill, which had been shuttered over Typhoon Hinnamnor last week.
POSCO halted operations of the No. 2, 3 and 4 blast furnaces in Pohang, an industrial city located some 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday, as the typhoon caused flooding of power supply stations and other related facilities.
Of the three, the No. 3 furnace resumed operation Saturday, and the remainder will be back to normal operations as early as Monday, according to the steelmaker.
POSCO said that recovery work to restore rolling and other affected facilities is now under way as the firm mobilized some 300 officials. The local government and the Marine Corps also sent their personnel and equipment to the mill to support the firm.
It marked the first time for the company to halt operations of its Pohang factory in its half-century history.
POSCO's Pohang steelworks generated 18.49 trillion won (US$13.39 billion) in sales last year, accounting for some 24 percent of the group's total.
POSCO said it will increase production at five blast furnaces in Gwangyang, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. None of the furnaces in Gwangyang were affected by the typhoon.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
-
(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
-
(LEAD) DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
Traffic heavy on expressways as people return home following Chuseok
-
S. Korea likely to enjoy 5 times more economic profit than N.K. if Kaesong complex resumes: report
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week
-
Grand Slam champions to take court at WTA Korea Open in Sept.